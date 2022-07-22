MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — At the North Dakota State Fair, there are plenty of things to see, especially animals!

There are even horse shows going on throughout the week.

People come from all over to show their horses and to see all types of equine events.

That includes Laney Sundsbak who came to support her family all the way from Hazen.

She says she got interested in horse shows simply because it runs in the family.

“My dad’s a horse trainer and I just grew up being around it all, and I decided that I wanted to show,” said Laney Sundsbak, a 12-year-old.

Sundsbak says she isn’t showing a horse today, but she enjoys being able to spend time with her family.