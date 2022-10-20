Welcome to the Studio 701 Client Interactive

What is Studio 701? Why should I appear on Studio 701? Online Guest Prep Worksheet Preparing for my Studio 701Segment Tips for making good television

Studio 701 is Western North Dakota’s premier one-hour community, lifestyle and entertainment program. We look forward to your appearance on the show! Consider us your partner: we want to help showcase you, your product/project and your agency. Together, we will make this segment great!

Please review the information on the left hand side of the page.

Every guest will need to fill out the “guest prep worksheet” in which we ask you to provide basic information about your business/organization/agency. This enables us to better understand your marketing goals and more efficiently meet your needs.

Note that until we receive the guest worksheet, we cannot book an in-studio appearance or an on-site recording. Please submit worksheets five (5) calendar days in advance of requested recording time or appearance.