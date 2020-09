There are thousands of podcasts made across the world, on almost every topic you could think of.

There are also local podcasters also making great content, about where we all live.

Jonah Lantto from The Good Talk Network in Minot, joins Studio 701 to talk about the expansion of his schedule and shows over the years.

If you’d like to support local podcast content, you can find The Good Talk Network on facebook or by checking out thegoodtalknetwork.com