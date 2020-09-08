It’s North Dakota Suicide Prevention Week, we speak to the North Dakota Suicide Prevention Coalition about their work in trying to help prevent suicide.
You can find them at ndspc.org
The suicide prevention lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK
