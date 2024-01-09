BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) “So, I walked into a Best Buy one day, I bought a $500 camera, and started taking pictures of people.”

That was just over a year ago and now Bismarck-based photographer, Deidric Franklund, has evolved into a talented up-and-coming photographer in the Bismarck-Mandan area. But before he got that camera, he had a much different trajectory and career in mind.

“I was going to school at BSC, pre-med, perfect GPA, doing good, walked into a Best Buy and decided I wanted to do something else,” Franklund said.

Franklund describes his style as creative portraiture. He strives to create a piece of art for his clients that they will proudly hang on their walls and many times he draws inspiration from the music he is listening to.

In addition to his digital photography, he also started learning wet plate photography from Shane Balkowitsch about three months ago.

