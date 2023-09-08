BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The 701 is filled with talented artists, and Jade Heilman is just one of those. She is a photographer in Western North Dakota who started shooting when she had her daughter and has evolved into a fledging business.

“Just being able to document her was really the main reason for diving into it to the extent that I did,” said Heilman. “It grew from there, where people were asking me to photograph stuff for them.”

Heilman photographs families, couples, children and babies, maternity, high school seniors, and weddings. Her style tends to incorporate the natural environments of North Dakota and many times has farmland and ranches playing as a backdrop, many times with animals as a part of the images she creates.

Learn more about Jade Heilman and her business Wild Prairie Photography online and follow her on Instagram.