BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Talented people behind the lens capture the beauty of North Dakota. One of those is Bismarck photographer Jadea Sommer. She has a lifestyle, documentary style of photography that comes across as real and not contrived. In other words, don’t expect to see her work in a studio with props and backgrounds, the sessions are out and about or in client’s homes.

Sommer has been doing photography since 2010 when she started shooting friends’ senior pictures. Since 2013, she has primarily worked with families and kids. When she became a mother in 2016, she wanted to capture with her camera what motherhood felt like and how that differed from mother to mother. Photo courtesy of Jadea Sommer

“My focus is motherhood”, said Sommer. “Becoming a mother myself really shifted my focus to capture those sorts of moments.” Photo courtesy of Jadea Sommer

Jadea Sommer has a unique style to her photography and that is credit to her ability to build a comfortable relationship with her clients before and during her sessions.

To book a session or get more information about Jadea Sommer, visit her online.