BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) One of the many talented photographers in the 701 is Lea Black. Black specializes in photographing women, particularly motherhood and boudoir photography. Her photography has a very distinctive style.

“I have a very extensive background in art, and the next natural step when I got to be about 15 was picking up a camera, and I was so excited because I could apply everything I learned in all my art classes, composition, lighting, all that, and the moment of taking the picture,” said Black.

Next week, Black will be releasing her winter offers, which include one-on-one sessions with mothers and their children. She also offers boudoir sessions. These sessions are artistic, empowering for women, and are done tastefully.

“I take an artistic approach, so I am more focused on the tasteful aspects of imagery rather than maybe provocative,” said Black.

