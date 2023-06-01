NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) From Medora to Fargo and everywhere in between, there is a lot to see in the 701. Our state is filled with talented people that love to capture come of that beauty.

Shane Ornelas is a storm chaser that heads to areas throughout the Midwest to try capturing images and videos of severe weather. He recently traveled to Nebraska and Kansas where he was able to get photos of tornadoes and large storms.

There are precautions that Ornelas has to take when braving intense storms. He needs to have situational awareness of knowing road options, how to navigate, and where the other storm chasers are at and how they will be driving.

Photos courtesy of Shane Ornelas

See and find more about Shane Ornelas and his work here.