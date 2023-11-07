BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Tessa Symington, owner of Twelve9 Photography, captures the love of those around her. Her mission is giving back to the community through her mini photo sessions. She has teamed up with local non-profits and individuals in the community to help those in need.

Symington has a passion for black and white photography. Symington says, “I just feel like there’s so much more emotion that can be seen in a black and white photo. Its’s just so raw. I feel like black and white truly holds my heart.”

Capturing the beauty of not only the subject but the landscape as well, Symington says, “This is a North Dakota senior and I just feel like it really shows the beauty of North Dakota. This is where we live, this is the prairies, this is what North Dakota is all about.

I love seniors, seniors are something that I just have such a passion for, but I also love, love. (It) fills my cup.” Symington is looking to grow her business to include more weddings. One tip for those wanting to dive into photography is that you just have to believe in yourself.

