BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Wet plate photography is one of the early forms of photography. Thanks to one man in the 701, you can say that it has not gone out of style.

Wet plate photography involves essentially taking, then processing, and developing a photo in a dark room at the same time. If the process isn’t done correctly, the photo won’t turn out or you could end up with a chemical reaction that could even result in an explosion. The individual chemicals used are also dangerous if not handled properly.

Shane Balkowitsch, from Bismarck, is one of around 1,000 photographers in the world who still practices wet plate photography. Since 2012, he has taken nearly 5,000 wet plate photos.

“Back in 2012, I saw a photograph on Facebook that came across my screen. I asked the photographer what it was, he explained that it was wet plate and I just ran down this rabbit hole,” said Balkowitsch.

When looking back at old wet plate photographs, many people think that the subjects were hungry or sad because there weren’t smiles. However, the lack of smiles is due to the time it takes to create a photo.

“It’s a long exposure, so I have a historic head brace that will grab the back of your head and hold you in place because any movement at all, you will not see the resolution, you will not see the clarity in the picture. If you blink, it has to be a quick blink. I have a 10-second exposure in my studio, your iPhone will take a picture in 1/60th of a second, so it takes me 600 times longer to take a wet plate than it does with your digital camera.”

Balkowitsch’s process starts with pouring collodion on a piece of glass he cuts by hand, which creates a photo-sensitive plate. He then loads that plate into his camera and takes a 10-second exposure. Once that is complete, he quickly takes that to the darkroom to develop and process the plate.

Creating wet plate photos isn’t just for his or his clients’ benefit. Balkowitsch has a goal to capture photographs of 1,000 Native Americans for a book series he is doing to help raise money for the American Indian College Fund. In 2022, he sent about $16,000 from sales of his books to the fund.

