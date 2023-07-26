BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Talented people all across the state document life in North Dakota. Some focus on the diverse landscapes of the wide open plains in the east to the badlands in the west, while others hone in on the people. Photo courtesy of Lyra Lee Photography

Lyra Lee is a photographer that documents people’s lives. Her photography style is a bit different than what many people are used to though. She offers family and commercial photography, all with a documentary style. Simply put, she captures real life. Lyra says she’s able to achieve her style by simply interacting with her subjects during the photo shoot.

“I have them maybe jump or spin or ask them what their favorite ice cream is,” said Lee. “Then I get the real genuine emotion on their faces.” Photo courtesy of Lyra Lee Photography

