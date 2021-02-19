Ax throwing at Laughing Sun

Bala and Sgt. Dan Salander are competing in an online contest for the Hometown Heroes Holiday giveaway. Hometown Foundation, a nationwide organization, put together the contest to help law enforcement agencies provide not just training but also equipment for K9 officers.

Bala is competing against others from across the nation for a chance to win up to $3,000 for the department canine program. Here's a direct link to vote for them.You can vote until February 28th.