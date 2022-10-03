It’s official. For the first time, Amazon Prime members are being treated to two sales events in the same year. The first was Prime Day, which happened on July 11 and 12. The second is called the Prime Early Access Sale, and it takes place on October 11 and 12. Since so much happens during these 48 hours, it’s important to have a guide to get the most out of the event.

In this video

BestReviews’ Meredith Gallo talks with Gary Gelfand and shares insight to help consumers make truly informed decisions about which products are best and how they can make the most of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

How to make the most of the Prime Early Access Sale

For this first Prime Early Access Sale, we expect to see discounts similar to past Prime Day events. “This is the first time they’re having a second Prime Event Day,” says Gallo. “It’s new, it’s something different.”

However, to be the most prepared, you want to plan ahead so you can act fast during the event. Before the sale begins, you should know which products you want, which products are the best, and which products are likely to have the deepest discounts.

Products we tested and expect to see on sale

Apple AirPods Max

The Apple AirPods Max is a great product for audio enthusiasts. These over-ear models have active noise cancellation and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking to deliver one of the best, most immersive listening experiences available. They are comfortable enough to wear for extended periods and feature a transparency mode for times when you need to hear the world around you. According to Gallo, “they’re a great option if you’re looking for something super sleek.”

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker

We love having the ability to make sparkling water at home. With the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker, you get everything you need to make carbonated water simply by pulling down a handle. There is no electricity required: a CO2 cylinder powers the SodaStream Art.

Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock

Amazon’s most popular smart speaker is the Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock. Even when it is not on sale, the price is right. During a Prime event, the value just increases. Whether you want a standalone model that streams music and interacts with you or a device that can control your entire smart home, the Echo Dot is the answer.

Echo Studio

Audio aficionados who want a high-fidelity smart speaker experience will be happy with the Echo Studio Smart Speaker. The revolutionary design packs five speakers in one unit to deliver high, low and midrange audio with clarity and depth while built-in privacy features keep your family safe.

Kindle

Convenient and eco-friendly are two words you hardly see in the same product description. But the Kindle Paperwhite is both. It has a 6.8-inch display, adjustable light, faster page turns, and up to 10 weeks of battery life. The glare-free display reads like actual paper. The only thing missing is the paper, which is why it places less of a burden on the environment.

Bose headphones

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones have 11 levels of active noise canceling. This means you can enjoy music, podcasts, calls and more without environmental distractions. The built-in microphone instantly adapts to wind or noisy environments, so you always sound crystal clear on calls. The long-lasting battery provides up to 20 hours per charge, so these headphones can last all day long.

Dewalt drill

If you need a versatile tool, the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit is one item you want to consider purchasing at this sale. It is powerful enough to handle a wide range of fastening and drilling tasks and features an ergonomic grip that reduces hand fatigue.

Ninja food processor

The Ninja Professional Plus Food Processor, a kitchen essential, is a capable mid-range model. According to Gallo, Ninja is a brand that historically offers deep discounts during major shopping events — and Prime Early Access is no exception. The food processor, which is a newer model, is equipped with convenient features that home cooks of all experience levels can appreciate.

Best chance for a great deal

If you’re looking for a great product and the best chance at a deep discount, consider the Eufy RoboVac X8. This award-winning robot vacuum is highly recommended for its powerful suction, intelligent navigation, advanced mapping ability, low-light functionality, and more. It’s our top pick for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. “We expect to see this on sale,” says Gallo. “Why don’t you just throw it in your cart now?”

Shop this segment

