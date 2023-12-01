Is your list of people to shop for growing by the second? Are you feeling a little bit overwhelmed? Well, don’t. Olivia Horton has the top products for under the tree this year.

Spin Master Bitzee It’s a digital pet, but it responds to swipes, tilts, and touch, making it a more interactive choice for kids. There are 15 pets in just one pod, so kids can collect them all. Buy Now

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L We brought this trendy Lululemon belt bag into the BestReviews Testing Lab to see if it’s worth the hype, and the answer is a resounding yes. Our tester praised the soft yet heavy-duty, water-repellent fabric. We love how comfortable it is to wear and how it can be tossed in the washing machine for easy cleaning. Other highlights include an adjustable strap, exterior zipper pocket, some interior pockets and 12 color options. Buy Now

Theragun Prime Exercising is essential for good health, but you won’t perform well if you have sore muscles. This electric percussion massage gun is excellent for alleviating sore muscles after a workout, warming up and stimulating muscles before workouts and relaxing the body before bed. It can help prevent injury and muscle tension and provide deep-tissue pain relief. Plus, it comes with four attachments and five speeds. Buy now

Amazon Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle The main attraction of this bundle is the Kindle Scribe, which has a notebook function in addition to being a standard Kindle e-reader, leting you doodle and make notes. It also comes with a fabric folio cover to keep it safe, and a pen so you can comfortably use the notebook feature. Buy Now

Parkit Movement Voyager Outdoor Chair For the dad who’s an avid camper, this chair is sure to rival his favorite La-Z-Boy. It comes with an insulated cooler that’s right under the chair for easy reach, plus interchangeable cup holders to match the size of drinks your dad is packing. It’s also got straps for hands-free carrying from campsite to fishing spot to stargazing field. Buy Now

