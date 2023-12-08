One of the first things people tend to do on Christmas morning is check to see what is in their stockings. We have you covered if you are looking for thoughtful and useful stocking stuffers for this Christmas.

GUGUG This deep-cleansing spatula can help eradicate dirt, oil and clogged pores on the face — it works just like a miniature facial from the comfort of your home. It gets deep into hard-to-reach crevices like the sides of your nose and around your mouth. Use it alone on a dampened face or with your favorite skin care products to optimize the performance of creams and essences up to 20 times. The wireless device is rechargeable via USB cord. Buy Now

AeroGarden During testing, we found this a great “set-and-forget” option. You add water, nutrients and seed pods and let the AeroGarden do the rest. It’s perfect for people who love cooking with fresh herbs, avoiding those grocery store runs to pick up basil or cilantro. It has room for six plants of up to 12 inches tall, and comes with a seed pod kit containing six pods, including basil, dill and mint. Buy Now

Bose 700 Wireless Headphones If you’re looking for a discount on excellent noise-canceling headphones, this is a great deal. The Bose 700 features advanced noise cancellation with 11 adjustable levels, allowing full noise blocking or full transparency when you want to know what’s going on around you. The large earcups are covered in plush foam, and the stainless steel headband has padding for long hours of listening. The rechargeable battery lasts about 20 hours, and the headphones are compatible with virtual assistants. Buy Now

GoPro HERO11 Black Mini Whether you’re capturing a local event or heading out on an epic adventure, this GoPro is up to the task. It’s smaller and lighter than previous models, making it more comfortable to wear with dual mounting fingers for body or helmet mounting. Plus, the tough outer shell ensures it’ll last through each activity and experience. Buy Now

