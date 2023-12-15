As the holiday season grows closer, many people have at least a few people still on their shopping lists. We have some gift ideas for kids, teens, people who love the outdoors, those who love to cook, and those who want a versatile tool for their hair. You can shop these products and more here.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera The memories you make with friends and loved ones should always be cherished, and there is no better way to share the love than with an instant photo. Your relative can capture those smiling and happy moments with this camera that prints high-quality, 2-inch-by-3-inch instant photos in five seconds. Buy Now

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set Caraway’s Cookware Set makes the perfect gift! Cookware from Caraway is beautiful, low-maintenance, and easy to clean. Plus, these nonstick cookware sets feature even-heat distribution and nontoxic ceramic coating. The eco-friendly packaging and sleek storage features are bonuses unique to the Caraway brand. The set comes in an array of aesthetically pleasing colors, which makes the pots and pans pretty enough to leave out on your stovetop even when you’re not cooking. Buy Now

Dyson Airwrap We love this high-quality hair tool because it lets you create a large variety of hairstyles — all without heat damage. With five attachments included, you can style your hair into loose, voluminous curls, a big blowout, or a sleek and straight style. The flyaway tamer attachment will smooth any frizz at the end. This item is surely at the top of any beauty lover’s list, and it’s worth the splurge for people who give themselves curly hairstyles or blowouts frequently. Buy Now

