BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Baltic Blizzard is a Baltic-style Porter that is a great beer for cold weather. Though this is a dark beer, you might be surprised at the taste and smoothness of it.

A Baltic-style Porter uses lager yeast rather than ale yeast. This allows the caramel and roasted malts to come through a little more and give it a little more of a toffee flavor. It is a smooth and drinkable dark beer.

“A lot of people think that dark is a flavor, but it really isn’t when you drink beer because of your malt you build the flavors with can be chocolate flavor, roasted, like I mentioned caramel flavor…that sort of thing,” said Ivan Graf from Stonehome Brewing.

at their locations in Bismarck or Watford City.

