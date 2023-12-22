BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) If craft brews make you feel merry and bright, consider sampling a dark beer from Bismarck Brewing.

Jordan from Bismarck Brewing inside of Aleworks, says their “salted caramel stout” has been upgraded for the season.

“So our guy, Brandon, who does all of our small batch brewing stuff, this is actually a beer that he was working on for the Oktoberfest for the Home Brew Club, which is their annual competition and fundraiser type deal for their club. And this is something he’s worked on every single year. And now he’s not eligible to win anymore because he brews for me. So, but he still is like, I want to make this. And yeah, so it’s been an evolving project for him. So he’s tried a bunch of different caramel, types of caramel to add to, you know, being like sugar free stuff. So it doesn’t get too sweet. And he added way too much salt one time, so it was really salty… And this one, I think he actually got it right with, yeah, he added basically straight up caramel and let it sit for a while.” said Jordan.

Jordan also explained what makes a stout a stout?

“So a stout’s going to be dark, roasty. A lot of people have the misconception it’s heavy because it’s a darker beer. It doesn’t have to be. I mean, they definitely can be, but you’re going to get a lot of coffee notes and chocolate and slight bitterness, honestly, because dark malts are actually fairly bitter.” said Jordan.

Bismarck Brewing is located inside Aleworks in North Bismarck at 1100 Canada Avenue.

You can also find more about their menu and events by going to Bismarckbrew.com or find them on social media.