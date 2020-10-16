Brew Day! Laughing Sun Brewing Co.

The Studio 701 team reviews Buffalo Commons Brewing Co. 'Crooked Farm Saison.'

Buffalo Commons is located at 2307 Memorial Highway in Mandan.You can visit the taproom for a pint or fill your growler.Thursday & Friday from 5:00 - 9:00 PM.Saturdays from 3:00 - 8:00 PM.And tours are available on Saturdays by request.Check out buffalocommonsbeer.com.