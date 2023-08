BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) 701 Toro is a Mexican-style lager created in collaboration with Sazon, and Charras and Tequila. This is a light-lager and great summer beer that has been very popular. As of now, the only place you can get this on tap is at Laughing Sun, Sazon, and Charras and Tequila.

Get more information from Laughing Sun, see the current beer menu, and upcoming events at the taproom here.