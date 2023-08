BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The Cherry Rhubarb Delight at Stonehome Brewing in Bismarck is a sour ale that is brewed with rhubarb puree in the fermentation process and additional rhubarb and cherry puree added before kegging. This beer has a little sweetness to round out the flavor.

