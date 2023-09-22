BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) One of the most popular beers at Bismarck Brewing is Cranberry Blood Orange Khimaira. This is a sour beer with additions of cranberry and blood orange. It features nuanced layers of acidity and a dry finish. Both fruits come through on the palate giving it a nice balance of sweetness from the blood orange and tart from the cranberries.

It was recently canned for the first time, making it available to take home, outside of getting a growler at the brewery. And though it has a weird name, it is worth a try, just ask for a CBO next time you are at Bismarck Brewing.

Get more information about the current menu and more at Bismarck Brewing here.