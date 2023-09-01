BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The crew at Laughing Sun Brewing is trying to hold onto summer a little bit longer with their beer selection. Ginger Summer from Laughing Sun Brewing is an ale that features additions of ginger and grapefruit to provide a light and refreshing beer.

As summer winds down, the brewery is creating some new dark beers for this fall. They are working on a pumpkin stout that is planned to be released in October along with many others.

Laughing Sun also has a full slate of live entertainment. This month they will have performances by That 60s Band, Lost Horses, Sundae + Mr. Goessl, Hillfolk Noir, Jonathan Foster, and many more.

