BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Friday is Brewday, the day that we get to learn about local brews in town. Laughing Sun has limited run beer called Grandma’s Cupboard, that is only available in the Fall.

“We bring it out every Fall, so it’ll be here until it’s gone, but it’s only one batch that we do a year, so come and get it while you get it,” said Mike Frohlich from Laughing Sun.

This American style imperial porter has hints of smoke and vanilla. They age it on bourbon oak spirals which gives it a somewhat complex flavor profile. Despite its dark color, this porter has a medium body and smooth finish.

Be sure to get out to Laughing Sun to try out Grandma’s Cupboard along with some great food and live entertainment. Learn more about their menu, hours, and entertainment online and follow Laughing Sun on Facebook, X, and Instagram for updates.