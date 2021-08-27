Brewday! Ivan describes Stonehome Berry Beer

A 54-year-old male from Jamestown has died after injuries sustained in a rollover crash on Richland County 1 north of Mooreton.

At approximately 10 p.m. Thursday night, the driver, 54, was in a 2014 GMC Sierra traveling northbound on Richland County 1. The driver of the GMC was negotiating a curve when it left the roadway and entered the west ditch.