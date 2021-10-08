Brewday: Laughing Sun Brewing Co. features Irish style red; wins big at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival

Brewday: Sponsored by Crosstown Brewdown
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Submit Your Smile Today!

See more Studio 701