BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) 701 Toro is a Mexican-style lager with flaked maize and Pilsen malt, imparting a slightly sweet finish to this crisp lager. Hops are in the background on this beach crusher. This brew is available at the Laughing Sun taproom, Sazón, and Charras and Tequila in Bismarck.

Laughing Sun Brewing is also a hub for live entertainment. They have a jam-packed summer entertainment schedule featuring upcoming live performances by Michael Cartwright, Bad Wolves, GypsyFoot, Brianna Helbling, Yelawolf, Ben Suchy, OVEReducated, and more.

