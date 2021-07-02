Brewday: Laughing Sun “Sunlight”

Not long after the 13 American colonies officially declared their independence from Great Britain, John Adams wrote about the action in a letter to his wife, Abigail, noting, “the most memorable epoch in the history of America” would be remembered and honored through the ages.

"I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival,” he penned. “It ought to be commemorated as the day of deliverance, by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forever more.”