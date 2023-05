Chester’s a Corn Hole at Bismarck Brewing is a Mexican light lager that was brewed for Cinco de Mayo. The name comes from the use of corn in the fermentation process and name comes from the guy who creates the small batch brews at Bismarck Brewing.

The patio is now open at Bismarck Brewing and it is pet friendly. If you bring your dog with to the patio, the staff will bring them a bowl of water and treats.

