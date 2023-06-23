BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Laughing Sun Brewery in Bismarck has must-try brews and must-see shows.

Space Probe Rocket Pop makes a comeback. This beer is a blueberry, cherry, lime, and vanilla sour ale that can be described as a great summer beer that is not too sour. Not a new beer, but featured only in the summer is one of Laughing Sun’s summer favorites, White Wedding IPA.

There will be no shortage of live music at Laughing Sun this summer. OverEducated will be live this weekend, and Hiahli taking the stage on Tuesday night. The brewery will host Wild Hands, Michael Cartwright, Bad Wolves, and Gypsyfoot throughout July.

Check out Laughing Sun’s website to see their menu and to get more information on upcoming live entertainment.