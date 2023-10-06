BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Oh Peachie Sour Ale is a new beer release from Stonehome Brewing in Bismarck. This beer mixes the tart and tangy notes of a sour ale with the sweetness of peach.

“It reminds you of the round peach candies, little tart, lots of sweetness and the peach flavor really comes through in the aroma,” said Ivan Graf from Stonehome Brewing.

When coming up with new beer flavors, Graf said that they brew the base beer and then start looking for flavors that fit the season.

See Stonehome Brewing’s food and drink menu here. Follow them on Facebook for updates.