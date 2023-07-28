BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Seltzers are a popular drink and local breweries are starting to create their own. Jordan from Bismarck Brewing explains that to make a seltzer, they add dextrose to water, heat it up, then cool it down and let it ferment. He said that they then add the flavorings to the base. Many times that is a sweet, fruit flavor, such as the Passionfruit Orange Guava seltzer from Bismarck Brewing.

This new tropical seltzer creation is made with real fruit juice, has a 6.2% ABV, and is as refreshing as it is flavorful. It is also light for those who want to have a drink but do not get the extra calories. This is a great summer patio drink.

Visit Bismarck Brewing online for menus and more. Make sure to check them and other local breweries out at the Crosstown Brewdown and Brew at the Zoo this summer.