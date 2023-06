BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Prickly Pear Pucker from Stonehome Brewing is a tangy, yet light and refreshing beer. It combines the flavors of Prickly Pear and pineapple puree, with a hint of sweetness from lactose. This unique beer pairs well with salads and desserts.

Learn more about the beer and food offerings from Stonehome on their website.