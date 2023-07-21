BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Run It Down Radler is a German-style shandy that was created to tie into the Bismarck-Mandan Lemonade Day put on by the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber. The result is a light wheat beer with lemon/lime puree making it a light citrusy, easy-drinking summer beer. This beer pairs well with pizza, salad, and a hot summer day.
Coming up next month is the 2nd Annual Crosstown Brewdown Summer Celebration. That event will have live music, food, and of course craft beer from not only Stonehome, but other local breweries such as Bismarck Brewing, Laughing Sun, Buffalo Commons, Dialectic Brewing, and Gideons Brewing. Proceeds will go to the United Way Backpacks for Kids Program.
