Ivan Graf has brewed up the “Stonehaus Oktoberfest” just in time for Oktoberfest celebrations in the 701 and around the world.

Ivan says it’s a traditional Märzen, darker in color, with some malty and carmel notes. It wasn’t aged in caves like back in the day however!

Also, Stonehome is holding an Old Fashioned Feature on October 13th-22nd. Graf says they will be featuring a couple unique Old Fashioneds. For every Old Fashioned sold, $1 is donated to Southern Smoke Foundation, a non-profit relief fund that puts dollars directly into the pockets of service-industry workers that need it most. (For example, the servers in Hawaii that are suddenly out of a job due to the recent fires.)