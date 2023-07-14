BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Not all brews need to be beer. Bismarck Brewing has been experimenting with brewing up seltzers for those who don’t want beer. Strawberry Lemonade Seltzers are the newest edition to their menu.

“We’ve been product testing, and so far they have sold out pretty quick every time we’ve put them on,” said Jordan from Bismarck Brewing.

The local brewery isn’t just for sitting around drinking. They also host events like their upcoming all-ages Parking Lot Party on July 15. There will be .5k to raise money Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue with water and beer stations placed every 150 feet. Yes, you walk a half-kilometer, so no need to be in great shape to participate in this race. After the race, Furry Friends will have pets available for meet-and-greets, there will be a beer garden, and live music in the parking lot in the evening.

Visit Bismarck Brewing online for more information on their menu and check out their Facebook page for updates.