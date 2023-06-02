BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) When the crew at Stonehome Brewing asked AI what the perfect summer beer is, they got hefeweizen as the response. Due to that recommendation, they created their Sunshiner Hefeweizen, a name admittedly taken from the AI’s recommendation.

Ivan Graf from Stonehome Brewing explained that a hefeweizen is a traditional German wheat beer where most of the flavor is developed around the yeast used. Sunshiner is a light, refreshing, and flavorful beer that is less hoppy and “clovey” tasting and has a little bit of banana bubble gum esters.

Graf said that the Sunshiner Hefeweizen pairs well with salad or pizza.

