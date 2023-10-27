BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) With Halloween and Fall here, Stonehome has created a new, dark beer called Cheat Day. This peanut butter porter beer will be released on October 30 to coincide with their Halloween Party.

“There’s no actual peanut butter in it, he (Mike, Stonehome’s other brewer) uses a peanut butter extract in it and it turns out really good,” said Ivan Graf, a Brewer at Stonehome Brewing. “A porter is a little less roasty than a stout. There’s some chocolate malt to give it a little chocolate flavor and a little caramel malt to give it sweetness.”

The upcoming Halloween Party will feature food and beverages along with prizes for the best costume. Find out more about the Stonehome Halloween Party here. You can learn more from Stonehome Brewing online and follow them on Facebook.