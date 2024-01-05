BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The seasonal Cosmic Tiger is back at Laughing Sun. This light-bodied black ale has notes of chocolate, caramel, and sea salt. Mike Frohlich, from Laughing Sun, said that they typically release this brew in the fall, but got a late start and almost skipped it this year, but due to popularity and requests, they made up a batch. This small batch is only a limited time, so get yours while you can.

“We’re going to be gone with it in probably a month or so,” said Frohlich. “It’s gonna look dark in color, but it’s really going to let the flavors come through because it’s not going to be real heavy in body.”

Also, new in the Laughing Sun kitchen, are some seasonal soups and pork belly BLTs launching on the 10th.

As always, Laughing Sun has a full slate of live entertainment as we enter the new year.

Learn more about Laughing Sun and its current taproom menu here. Follow them on Facebook, X, and Instagram for their entertainment updates.