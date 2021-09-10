Crosstown Brewdown: September challenge is the “Gottlandsdricka”

One person has died and two others are injured as a result of a rear-end vehicle crash on ND Hwy 1806 Thursday evening.

ND Highway Patrol authorities report, a Ford F150 was traveling northbound on Hwy 1806 with a GMC Yukon traveling northbound behind it. The Ford slowed down to make a right turn onto McKenzie County 10 (40th St NW). The driver of the GMC failed to observe the Ford slowing down to make this turn and struck the rear of the vehicle.