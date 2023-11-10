BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Hazel Is Nuts! from Bismarck Brewing is a hazelnut brown ale that was created by a local home brewer, Scott Vogel. Vogel was the People’s Choice Winner of the Muddy River Mashers Oktoberfest. The recipe was adapted for the brewery’s tap room. “It pairs well with this cold,” Jordan says.

The proceeds from this beer will be going to charity. Jordan says, “It will just be a nice dark, roasty, brown ale with just a touch of the hazelnut there.” Bismarck Brewing has Cranberry Blood Orange, Central Time, and a rotating line of selzers on tap.

Find out more from Bismarck Brewing here and follow them on Facebook.