BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) As we move from season to season, so does Laughing Sun Brewing. The Bismarck brewing company has some new beers coming out, one of those brews is an experimental IPA called Hop Rasa.

This beer is unique as it is made differently every time it is brewed, it will always taste slightly different. Mike from Laughing Sun said that Hop Rasa is sort of their “experimental IPA playground”, leaving the possibility of a recipe being given a different name and added to their lineup. He added that this hasn’t happened yet with the Hop Rasa, but it has with other recipes such as the popular Sinister Pear, which started as an experimental beer.

Other beers they are adding to their rotation are Otto’s and Naughty Goat. Otto’s is an amber lager that is available on a mostly full-time basis and Naughty Goat is a new German-style bock.

Learn more about Laughing Sun and its current taproom menu here. Follow them on Facebook, X, and Instagram.