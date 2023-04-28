Tea Shot Lager from Laughing Sun Brewing is a lager that is brewed with peach tea and fermented with peaches. This is a perfect summer beer.

Studio 701 also talks to Mike about the Beach Scooter Lemonade Sour Ale which will be available in May.

Check out some upcoming performances:

4/28 – Sonniewaters

4/29 – The Forefeathers

5/4 – Danny Savage One Man Band

5/5 – Pickin Buds

5/6 – Jesse Faye Band

5/21 Mug Club Party – Join now to get the invite!

5/31 Bad Wolves. This show will be a ticketed show, and we will be closed to the public for the show. Tickets are available at the taproom or at Jadepresents.com

Musician Michael Cartwright will be coming back for a July 8th parking lot show. This will be a ticketed event, and those will be available later this season.

Learn more about Laughing Sun here.