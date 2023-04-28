Tea Shot Lager from Laughing Sun Brewing is a lager that is brewed with peach tea and fermented with peaches. This is a perfect summer beer.
Studio 701 also talks to Mike about the Beach Scooter Lemonade Sour Ale which will be available in May.
Check out some upcoming performances:
4/28 – Sonniewaters
4/29 – The Forefeathers
5/4 – Danny Savage One Man Band
5/5 – Pickin Buds
5/6 – Jesse Faye Band
5/21 Mug Club Party – Join now to get the invite!
5/31 Bad Wolves. This show will be a ticketed show, and we will be closed to the public for the show. Tickets are available at the taproom or at Jadepresents.com
Musician Michael Cartwright will be coming back for a July 8th parking lot show. This will be a ticketed event, and those will be available later this season.
