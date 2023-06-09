BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Bismarck Brewing has created a summer beer in honor of the movie Stepbrothers starring Will Ferrell. Karate in the Garage is a rice lager, that is light in body and calories.
It isn’t just beer at Bismarck Brewing. They also host live entertainment including musician Tom O’Neill, who will play several times throughout the summer. Also coming later this month will be Let’s Destroy It, a mobile rage room. This activity will be available to those aged 6 and up.
