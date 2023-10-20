BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Another brew from the Space Probe series at Laughing Sun has emerged. Space Probe Pink is a beer that Laughing Sun in Bismarck releases in October.

The Space Probe Pink is a strawberry, raspberry, and guava sour ale. It has a crisp, dry finish and clean lactic sourness. Around 400 pounds of fruit are added to the Space Prove base, which gives this beer a pink hue, complimenting the light body, and making it a perfect thirst quencher.

Visit Laughing Sun online to see their menu and upcoming events. Follow Laughing Sun on Facebook for updates.