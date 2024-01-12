BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Stonehome Brewing taps their hazy IPA called, Citra Mosaic Oasis. It’s the first time they blended citron and mosaic hops together into one beer. Head brewer Ivan Graf says he’s really happy with how it turned out. “It doesn’t have your bitterness of a traditional IPA, but you get so much flavor and aroma out of the hops from adding them in late in the process,” Graf said.

The proteins that are left behind keep the Citra Mosaic Oasis hazy in appearance. The proteins left behind don’t clear out leaving a silky, smooth mouthfeel to the beer.

Graf made an old-fashioned cocktail using Spiritless Kentucky 74 bourbon. A reverse distillation process is used to remove all of the alcohol from the spirit. Graf said, “Using the non-alcoholic bourbon and spirits, it allows them to just sit back and enjoy something without the alcohol.”

You can see the current beer menu from Stonehome Brewing online. Follow them on Facebook for updates.