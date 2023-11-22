BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Stonehome Brewing Co. recently tapped their West Coast style IPA called Western Skies IPA. Lead brewer, Ivan Graf said, “It has a little maltiness, a little sweetness, on the hoppier side of what people normally drink. But it’s classic West Coast style IPA.”

When asked about the inspiration behind the name, Graf said, “I was looking towards the West, and it was a beautiful sunset day. And I’m like, western skies.” Western Skies IPA is described as a balanced concoction with a touch of maltiness, a hint of sweetness, and a hop-forward profile that deviates slightly from the ordinary.

Freshly kegged on Monday, the Western Skies IPA invites enthusiasts to embark on a flavorful journey. To add an extra layer of enjoyment, Stonehome Brewing Co. is offering a special Boilermaker pairing, which pairs house beers with a shot. “Just something fun to kind of pair different spirits with stuff you normally wouldn’t try,” Graf said.

There’s still time to get tickets for their December 5th wine pairing event. You can learn more from Stonehome Brewing online and follow them on Facebook.