BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The Breakfast Danish from Brick Oven Bakery is made with croissant dough, like a normal Danish, but then instead of fruits and pastry cream filling the middle, it is stuffed with an egg and bacon. It is topped with parmesan cheese and Everything But the Bagel seasoning.

“The bagel seasoning just makes it so good. I love bagel seasoning. I could throw that on everything,” said Sandy Jacobson, owner of Brick Oven Bakery.

Find out more from Brick Oven Bakery online and give them a follow on Facebook and Instagram for updates.