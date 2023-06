BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) A Cruffin from Brick Oven Bakery is a muffin made from croissant dough. The Almond Joy Cruffin is made with coconut pastry cream rolled in toasted coconut sugar and topped with chocolate-covered almonds.

Along with stopping by the bakery in downtown Bismarck, you can see them at BisMarket.

Check out their website for more information.